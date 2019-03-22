|
Deborah Caroline (Donohue) OBrien, 69, died peacefully on March 17, 2019 after a long illness, surrounded by family / friends and the wonderful caregivers and staff at NVNA Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham. Deborah was pre-deceased by her parents, Gregory and Constance Donohue, son Gregory B. OBrien, and sister Denise Donohue. She is survived by her husband, William K. OBrien LTC USAF Ret; son William JK OBrien III of Abington; grandchild Madison E. OBrien of Marshfield; and sister Dana Philips of Marshfield. Deborah was raised in Marshfield, where she was a fixture at Humarock beach with her sisters. She attended Marshfield schools and graduated Marshfield High in 1967. Following high school, Deborah attended Mass General Hospital School of Nursing. Upon receiving her Diploma, her first job was at MGH. In 1973 she was commissioned a 2nd LT in USAF. Her assignments took her to Travis AFB, CA and Clark AFB in the Philippines. While at Travis she met and married Bill OBrien, her husband of 46 years. During her time as an Air Force officer and later a wife, moving between assignments in the states and overseas, the couple retained close ties to Marshfield, and Deborah returned every summer to spend time on the beach. Deborah had a smile that would light up a room. She was warm and generous to all; fun loving and good-natured, but could be mischievous. Most of all she was a fighter. Deborah thrived on connecting with others and was notorious for hosting friends and family at various functions in and out of the military. Interment will be in the Holy Name Cemetery in Jersey City, New Jersey. For online guest book, please visit the website macdonald funeralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2019