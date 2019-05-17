|
Dennis Patrick Morey, of Marshfield, passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Patricia Morey, Dennis was born on March 19, 1946, son of HOF basketball coach Joseph Morey and his wife Virginia of Brockton. Dennis was a commercial lobsterman who fished out of Green Harbor for over 40 years, following his own fathers footsteps. He loved to golf with friends and spend time with his family. Dennis is survived by his sons Mark Dare of Randolph, Dean Morey of Marshfield and Sean Morey of Princeton, NJ, as well as his daughter Erin Murphy of Pembroke. Dennis had been a loving father-in-law to Kevin Murphy and Cara Morey. He was the cherished grandfather of Devan, Kathryn, Kevin, Morgan and Piper, and dear brother of Kathleen McKernan and the late Barbara Munies. Dennis was a standout athlete at Brockton High School, graduating in 1964, and continued playing semi-professional football with the Brockton Pros and Middleboro Cobras in the Eastern Football League before serving honorably in the United States Army and National Guard, earning a National Defense Service Medal. Dennis was known for his sense of humor and generosity. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Jordan Hospital Club Cancer Center of Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, 275 Sandwich Street, Plymouth, MA, 02360. Visiting hours held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, located at 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. Funeral procession will depart from the MacDonald Funeral Home at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 for an 11 a.m. Mass at St. Ann by the Sea Parish Church, 591 Ocean Street, Marshfield. Burial in the Massachusetts National Cemetery will be held at a later date. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from May 17 to May 24, 2019