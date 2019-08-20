|
Don Davies, of Marblehead, passed away peacefully on August 13 after a period of declining health. He was 92 years old. Don Davies is survived by his two daughters, Donna and Druanne Davies, and 4 grandchildren, Christa Forman, William Forman, Laura Forman, and Amanda Davies. He was predeceased by his wife Mary Joyce Davies, his son in law Tod Forman, and his sister Bette Jo Sabota. He was an incredibly kind and generous person who spent his life helping others. His passion for education lead to lifelong friendships with his students, from Beverly Hills all the way to Lisbon, Portugal. He believed in the power of a good education and dedicated his life to making sure as many people have that opportunity as possible. He will be remembered for his kind heart. He was happiest spending his day outside on the beach or at home with his wife Joyce whom he spent 60 years. Burial will be private. Donations in his name will be gratefully accepted by . Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead. To share a memory or leave online condolences please visit eustisandcornellfuneral home.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2019