Doris P. Ewart
Doris Priscilla Goodwin Ewart of Marshfield passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Doris was born in 1924, to George and Marie Goodwin. Doris graduated Weymouth High School in 1942 and completed her schooling through Faye Secretarial School and then again through Bridgewater State College. Doris was a proud member of the Marshfield school system for many years and dedicated poll worker for over 55 years. After her service in the public school system, she continued work as a skilled paralegal and notary. Doris was married to Robert Ewart of Marshfield in 1950. They settled in the Sea Rivers community where they called home for 50 years. They had three children Peter, Jon, and daughter Sara Ann. Doris is survived by her stepdaughter, Sallie, grandchildren, Jon, Kristin, Michael, Shirley, Andy, Elisabeth, Stewart, and Thomas, along with 12 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Dixie. Doris was predeceased by her husband, Robert, sons, Peter and Jon, her brother, George, and sisters, Bertha and Marjorie. A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Cedar Grove Cemetery of Marshfield. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Trinity Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 388, Marshfield, MA 02051. For online guest book and driving directions to the cemetery, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
