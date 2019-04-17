Home

MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anns by the Sea Parish Church
591 Ocean Street
Marshfield, MA
Dorothy E. Morton Obituary
Dorothy E. (Faherty) Morton of Fort Myers, Florida, a long-time resident of Marshfield, passed peacefully at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, Florida on April 15, 2019, her 91st birthday. Wife of the late George Morton and Robert G. Faherty; mother of Gail E. Bennett of North Carver; grandmother of Bridget and Daniel McDonald of North Carver and late granddaughter Roberta A. Banzi; great-grandmother of Hannah and David McDonald; sister of the late Carol Jordan. Born in Boston, Dorothy was a native of Brookline and a graduate of Fisher College Class of 1949. Dorothy moved to Marshfield in 1954 and in 1963 began working for the Town as Assistant Treasurer. She also worked for the Fire department for nine years and her husband Robert worked for the Marshfield Water Department. Ever civic-minded, Dorothy was a trustee of the Soldiers Memorial and a member of the Marshfield Republican Town Committee. Upon Roberts retirement in 1986, they moved to Fort Myers Beach and enjoyed life together until his passing in 1999. In 2004, Dorothy married George Morton of Fort Myers. During her retirement years in Florida, Dorothy also served as Chaplain for the American Legion in Fort Myers. Visitation was on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield will conclude with a funeral procession to St. Anns by the Sea Parish Church, 591 Ocean Street in Marshfield, where a funeral outside the Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Burial in the Winslow Cemetery. Donations in Dorothys memory can be made to the Veterans Memorial Fund, c/o Marshfield Veterans Services, 870 Moraine Street, Marshfield MA, 02050 For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2019
