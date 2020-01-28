|
Dorothy H. Hufnagle of Canton died peacefully in her home surrounded by her family January 26, 2020. She was 93 years old. Devoted wife of the late John J. Hufnagle Jr. Loving mother of Patricia Rowell and her husband Jonathan of Topsfield, Mary Hufnagle Murray and her husband David of Marshfield, Janet Seaberg and her husband Robert of Abington, Martha Cummings and her husband Charles of N. Easton, and John J. Hufnagle III and his wife Maureen of Centerville. Loving sister of John Henry of Lenox, Eileen Tierney of Woburn and sister-in-law of Mary F. Hufnagle of E. Falmouth. She is predeceased by Anna Baillio, James Henry, Marie Stafford, Joseph Henry, Margaret Pater and Robert Henry. Proud grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 52 nieces and nephews. Dorothy was a parishioner of St. Gerard Majella Church in Canton. Visiting hours in the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., Canton on Thursday, January 30, from 4-8 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday in St. Gerard Majella Church, 1860 Washington St., Canton at 10 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Dorothys memory to the Canton Senior Center 500 Pleasant St., Canton, MA 02021, or to the St. Gerard Neighbors in Need Fund, 1860 Washington St., Canton MA, 02021. Pushard Family Funeral Home 210 Sherman Street, Canton www.Roache-Pushard.com
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, 2020