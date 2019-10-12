|
|
Dorothy M. (Hansen) Gray, of Humarock, formerly of Milton, passed away on October 9, 2019, at the age of 95. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Gray; loving mother of Carol Brown and her husband Mark of Marshfield, Sandra Potter and her late husband H. Lee Potter of Rockland, and the late Joan and Susan Gray; dear sister of John Hansen of Alaska and Barbara Hansen of Maine. Dorothy also leaves her grandchildren, Lee, Wendy, Chandra, Heath, and Elise; 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A memorial Mass will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Christine Parish Church, 1295 Main Street, in Marshfield. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network by visiting the web site, pancan.org. For online guest book, driving directions to the church, and other helpful links, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Oct. 12 to Oct. 19, 2019