Edward G. Greene, of Duxbury, passed away on March 27, 2019, at the age of 92. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Brooks) Greene; loving father of Susan Almeda and her husband Mark of Walpole, Elizabeth Cheer of California, Christopher Greene and his wife Stefania of London, England, Philip Greene and his wife Amy of Hingham, John Kelly-Greene and his wife Darcy of California, and James Greene of Dorchester; Edward leaves 24 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Edward was born in Boston and spent his entire life in Massachusetts. He joined the U.S. Army at 17 and was trained as a paratrooper serving in the 11th Airborne Division. He was deployed to the Philippine Islands when the war ended in 1945. He was a 1954 graduate of Boston College. Ed and Barbara settled in Duxbury where they raised their family. Ed was a lover of sailing and thoroughly enjoyed living on the coast. He was most proud of his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be missed. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, Marshfield. Funeral procession from the funeral home on Saturday, March 30 at 9 a.m. for a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in the Holy Family Church, 601 Tremont Street, Duxbury. Burial will be in the Mayflower Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Thomas More College, 6 Manchester Street, Merrimack, NH 03054. For online guest book, driving directions, and other helpful links please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Mar. 28 to Apr. 4, 2019