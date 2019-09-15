Home

MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
40 Canal Street
Marshfield, MA
View Map
Eleanor F. (Wilson) Medonis, of Marshfield, passed away on September 10, 2019, at the age of 83. She was the beloved wife of Alphonse Medonis; loving mother of Linda Medonis Heyner of Marshfield and the late Joyce Albanese; mother-in-law of Michael Albanese and the late Robert "Bob" Heyner; grandmother of Michael Albanese, Stephanie Heyner, and Jeremy Heyner; daughter of the late Helen (Curran) Wilson; sister of the late Robert J. Wilson and Mildred L. Baker. Affectionately known as "Ellie" to family and friends, she will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 40 Canal Street in Marshfield. Burial will be in Couch Cemetery, Marshfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Our Lady of the Assumption Church. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, 2019
