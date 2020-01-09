|
Eleanor Marie Binda McKeary, of Marshfield and National City, Calif., passed away on December 24, 2019. Born on December 6, 1932, raised in Boston she married the late Charles Binda and moved to Marshfield, Mass. to raise her family. She loved music and performed throughout her life. Singing, teaching guitar, and directing church choirs at multiple parishes. She had a strong faith and loved her community and her family deeply. She was always giving and helping others, whether it be a ride to church, free music lessons, or knitting sweaters and scarves for the homeless. She did everything with passion. She met her late husband Francis McKeary while directing choir in Whitman, Mass. They retired and moved to Lubec, Maine, where they restored old homes and wrote music together. Here too music was central to her life. She became the music director at their church and wrote and directed plays that would be performed throughout the area. After Francis's death she moved to Paradise Village in San Diego, Calif.. She quickly became popular with the residents and wrote and directed plays they would take part in. She continued to write music and directed her last original play on December 5 2019. She leaves behind her children, Rosemary Binda of Lubec, Maine, Christine Binda of East Bridgewater, Mass., Lawrence Binda of Marshfield, Mass, Bruce Binda and his wife Monique of Chula Vista, Calif., Cecilia Fusco and her husband Roger of Wrentham, Mass. and Regina Binda of Warwick, R.I. Her grandchildren, Susan Olesen of Avoca N.Y., Mary and Lawrence Binda of Marshfield, Mass., Celine Binda of Fall River, Mass., Aleigha Binda of Chula Vista, Calif. and Andrew and Lauren Fusco of Wrentham, Mass. Great-grandmother to Darien Contu of Arlington, Va., Alexander Olesen of Avoca, N.Y., and Nolan and Cameron Coyne of Marshfield, Mass. She also leaves behind her sister, Ellen Sciog of Westwood, Mass. and many nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 72 Washington St., Weymouth, MA 02188 on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Visiting hours at 10 a.m., Mass at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to VH1 Save the Music Foundation at www.savethemusic.org.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020