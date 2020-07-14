Elisabeth Sara Moody, of Richmond, VT, passed into the loving arms of God on June 23, 2020. Beth was born in Weymouth on August 28, 1982 and attended Marshfield and Duxbury public schools. She graduated from Northeastern University with a BS in Business Management. Those who knew Beth would agree that she was blessed with a sweetness in her soul and a huge, warm heart. She loved hiking, snowboarding and skiing and the great outdoors, and those activities determined where she needed to live. She was blessed to have lived in some of the most beautiful spots in the country including Jackson Hole, Lake Tahoe and most recently northern Vermont. Beth loved art and created many beautiful paintings, drawings, and fused glass pieces. Her love of travel took her exploring the back ways and beaches of Thailand, skiing in Japan, surfing in Costa Rica and volcano sledding in Nicaragua, among many other adventures. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Beth loved her dogs, Derek and Corinna, with all her heart. Please keep her in your heart, and keep the memories that will make you smile. Lovingly survived by her parents, John Moody of Plymouth and Nancy Davidson of Marshfield; her sister Jenna McSharry and her husband David, of Plymouth; and life partner James Remsen of Richmond, VT; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. For those wishing to donate in Beths memory, please consider Rescue Dogs Rock NYC, PO Box 101 Grace Station, New York, NY 10028 (Rescuedogsrocknyc.org
) or Humane Society of Chittenden County, 142 Kindness Ct., S. Burlington, VT 05403 (HSCCVT.org
). Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will take place at a later date.