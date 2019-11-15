|
|
Elizabeth Penrose Ingram, age 99, of Hingham, formerly of Foxboro and Mansfield died November 9, 2019. She was known as Penny to many of her friends. She was the beloved wife for 68 years of David Bell Ingram who predeceased her, loving mother of David Penrose Ingram (Natick) and his wife, Ann, Elizabeth Falconer Ingram (Akron, Ohio) and Stephen Mark Ingram (Cohasset) and his wife, Linda. She was the cherished grandmother of Emily MacDonald, Caitlin MacDonald and her husband, Gregory Grospitch, Katherine MacDonald, and Ryan Ingram and her husband, Christopher DAmbrosio, and the great-grandmother of Charlotte Elizabeth D'Ambrosio. A 1938 graduate of Mansfield High School and a 1942 graduate of Framingham State Teachers College majoring in nutrition, she taught school in a variety of places ending her career at North Attleboro High School. She loved collecting antiques with a focus on wooden ware and always enjoyed attending auctions. She was an avid and skillful gardener. She was an active member of the Mansfield Congregational Church. In Foxboro, she was a member of the Foxboro Historical Society and the Monday Club. A celebration of her life and burial in Rock Hill Cemetery in Foxboro is planned for a later date.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22, 2019