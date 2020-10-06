Erika Ann Niedowski, 46, of Lincoln, RI, formerly of Marshfield, died at Rhode Island Hospital on October 2nd, 2020 after a brief and sudden illness. She is survived by her loving partner, Patrick Laverty, her parents Marion and Raymond Niedowski, her sister Nancy Welsh, brother-in-law Donald, niece Violet, aunts Barbara Judge and Anne Appel and uncle Jack Appel, among other family members and friends. A graduate of Marshfield High School, she received her Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Georgetown University and a Master of Public Policy degree from Tufts University. She began her career as a journalist in Washington, DC, where she worked for almost ten years at The Baltimore Sun, serving as their Moscow Bureau Chief from 2005-2007. While at the Sun, she was selected as a Pulitzer Prize finalist for reporting on medical malpractice. She returned to New England to settle in Providence, working for The Associated Press before joining the Office of the RI Lieutenant Governor as Director of Communications. It was during her term there that she became interested in energy policy, eventually joining the Acadia Center as an advocate for policy development efforts in Rhode Island. Her most recent position was Northeast Regional Director of the Coalition for Community Solar Access, where she was active on community and solar energy issues. Erika was a very special person with many interests. She was an avid cyclist and Boston Bruins hockey fan and attended many of their games. She loved her cats, even bringing two back from Russia and recently adopted a rescue dog, Jaro. She was active in Girls Rock! Rhode Island and served on the Board. She will be sorely missed, but will always remain in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Environmental League of Massachusetts (environmentalleague.org
), 15 Court Square, Suite 1000, Boston, MA, 617-742-2553. A memorial service will take place at a future date.