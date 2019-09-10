Home

Services
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
(781) 344-2676
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park Street
Stoughton, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
122 Canton Street
Stoughton, MA
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
1100 Central Street
Stoughton, MA
View Map
Evelyn C. Vaughn

Evelyn C. Vaughn Obituary
Evelyn C. (Coleman) Vaughn, 85, a longtime resident of Cohasset, died peacefully at Webster Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Rockland on Thursday, September 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Charles M. Vaughn, Sr. Daughter of the late John F. and Evelyn M. (Meade) Coleman, she was born and raised in Stoughton. Evelyn was a graduate of Stoughton High School, Class of 1952 and Massachusetts College of Art. She was a resident of Cohasset for 20 years. Evelyn was a lifelong artist known for her oil paintings, water colors and stencils. She also was a real estate broker and a member of the Massachusetts Real Estate Brokers Association. Mrs. Vaughn was active at St. Christines Catholic Church in Marshfield. She enjoyed cooking, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. The Vaughn family thanks the skilled nurses, doctors and other care givers at The Harbor View in Cohasset and Webster Park in Rockland for their compassion and professionalism. Evelyn was the mother of C. Michael Vaughn, Jr. and his wife Carol of Norwalk, CT, Catherine M. Vaughn of Cohasset, James D. Vaughn of Marshfield, Coleman M. Vaughn of San Francisco, CA, David M. Vaughn of Boston, Christopher M. Vaughn of Fairfield, CT and the late Daniel F. Vaughn. She was the grandmother of Alexandra and Andrew Vaughn. She was the sister of the late MaryBeth Coleman, Coralie Vande Rydt and John Coleman. She is also survived by her nephew, P.J. Vande Rydt of Westwood and several other nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27) Stoughton on Saturday, September 14 from 9- 10:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, Stoughton at 11 AM. Interment will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Stoughton. Donations in Evelyns memory may be made to , 501 St. Judes Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Directions and obituary at www.farleyfh.com. FARLEY FUNERAL HOME (781)344-2676
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019
