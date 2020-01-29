|
Everett F. "Mac" McQueeney of Marshfield passed away on January 23, 2020, at the age of 84. Born in Cambridge, in 1935, to the late Ida (Harris) and Arthur McQueeney, he was married for 35 years to Patricia Morrissey, who preceded him in death in January 2018. Mac served in the Air Force in Korea, Airman Second Class, 1955-1959, where he trained as a mechanic. He was a longtime employee of McLean Hospital in Belmont. He was a loyal member of Marshfield Elks Lodge and proud founding member of the AmVets Post in Marshfield. Mac loved playing the lottery, visiting casinos near and far, and teaching others the joys of gambling and to "always bet the max". He is survived by his children from previous marriages, David, Michael, Dawn, Marlene, and Steven. Two sons, Everett "Sandy" and William, predeceased him. Survived by his loving sisters, Arlene Palmborg and Ethel LeFave, he was predeceased by his siblings, Arthur McQueeney, Edie Dockham, William McQueeney, and Maureen "Ruthie" White. Also survived by his sister-in-law, Joyce Morrissey and her husband Benjamin Tucker; and many other in-laws, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and a host of longtime friends. Mac's life since 2018 would not have been possible without the care and companionship of his devoted friends, George Slater and Maureen Edgerly. Sincere appreciation also to the many area businesses that served him with great kindness, especially Rexhame General Store, Rockland Trust, and South Shore Medical Center. In a final act of generosity, Mac donated his body to the UMass Medical School, so there will be no wake or funeral. When his service to science is finished, his ashes will be interred next to Pat at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. A celebration of Mac's life is being planned for early March. Donations in his memory can be made to Buddy Dog Humane Society or the veterans' organization of your choice.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5, 2020