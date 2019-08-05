|
Francis T. Reilly "Franny", of Marshfield, formerly of Allston, passed away on August 2, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of 63 years to Gerardine "Jean" (Campbell) Reilly, Franny was adored by his children Gerri Piatelli, Colleen Conway, Mary Fran Fitzgerald, and Ron Reilly, all of Marshfield. He was loving "PopPop" to Michael, Shannon, and Marissa Piatelli, Neil Conway, Caitlin Brentzel, Thomas, Kelly and Patrick Fitzgerald, Amanda Reilly, and great-granddaughter Andi Piatelli. Franny was loved by all. He was a U.S. Army Disabled Veteran and former employee of New England Telephone, now known as Verizon. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Ann by the Sea Parish Church, 591 Ocean Street in Marshfield. Franny will be laid to rest with Military Honors in the Couch Cemetery immediately following the funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frannys memory can be made to the Marshfield Chapter 35, P.O. Box 244, Brant Rock, MA 02020. For online guest book, driving directions and other helpful links please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2019