G. Elsie (Egle) Nerino of Marshfield passed away on June 28, 2020, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of John J. Nerino for 56 years. Loving mother of Michelle Nerino-Roth and her husband Steven of Marshfield, Marcus Nerino and his wife Sarah of Marshfield and Karen Bottary and her husband Jim of Quincy. Elsie also leaves 8 grandchildren, Jimmy Bottary, John Bottary, Danielle Roth, Amanda Bottary, Anna Nerino, Chloe Nerino and Sadie Nerino, Lauren Seitz and her husband Ben. Elsie was born in England but was a longtime resident of Marshfield. She was a full time wife and mother. She loved nature and animals. John and Elsie spent much of their married life travelling the country and visiting places such as the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and many reservations. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. and will conclude with a funeral service at 7 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, in Marshfield. Elsie will be laid to rest in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association online at alz.org. For online guest book and other helpful information, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Jul. 1 to Jul. 8, 2020.