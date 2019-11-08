Home

Gary N Martin, 59 of Kissimmee, FL, formally of Marshfield passed away peacefully with his brother Stephen by his side October 28th, 2019. Predeceased by his parents Richard and Charlotte (Bryson) Martin and siblings Sherly, Cheryl, and Donald. Survived by Richard Jr. and wife Carol, Wayne, Stephen and wife Maureen, Roger and wife Kathy and Michael J. Uncle and Great Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Gary lived most of his life in Mars- hfield working as a mechanic and in the construction field. He enjoyed fishing and helping his friends and family. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Nov. 8 to Nov. 15, 2019
