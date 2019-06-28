|
Genevieve A. (Kleason) Pronk, 95, of Marshfield, passed away on June 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late William B. Pronk; dear mother of Robert Pronk and his wife Kathleen of Marshfield and Marcia Weeks and her husband Richard of Doylestown, Pa. cherished grandmother of David Pronk, Danny Pronk, Debra Rogers and her husband Rich, Michael Pronk, Joseph Pronk and his fiance Nicole Powrie, Courtney and her husband Dan Muck, Ashley and her husband Dan Stechert, and Ryan Weeks. Nana was also survived by six great-grandchildren. Genevieve was born in Olean, N.Y. in 1924. She and Bruce married during World War II and relocated to Massachusetts. Genevieve was an avid collector of antiques. She loved shopping through most of New England with her friends, looking to find different treasures to fill her home. Genevieve was such a generous person, always willing to help others. Nana's greatest joy in the world was her family and her friends. She loved living in Marshfield the last three years of her life. Visiting hours held on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield, and will conclude with a funeral procession to the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne for a Graveside Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. For online guest book and driving directions please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from June 28 to July 5, 2019