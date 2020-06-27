Genevieve R. (Vancamfort) LaFave of Marshfield passed away on June 20, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late William LaFave; loving mother of Margaret Hebert of Marshfield, Kenneth Berdine and his wife Jane of South Boston, George LaFave and his wife Leanne of Pembroke, and the late William LaFave of South Boston; dear sister of Millie Cappolano of Braintree, Dottie Merritt of Hanover, and Eleanor Wheeler of Bellingham; Genevieve also leaves 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Genevieve was born in Boston, to the late Louis and Emma (Blanchard) Vancamfort. A longtime resident of Marshfield, she served as secretary of the Marshfield chapter of the AARP and a was member of the Marshfield Senior Center for many years. Genevieve was a talented and passionate performer with the Red Hatters Dancers. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved William, with her tap shoes on, in a private ceremony. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a charity of your choice. For online guest book and other helpful information, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Jun. 27 to Jul. 4, 2020.