Home

POWERED BY

Services
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Parish Church
40 Canal Street
Marshfield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George McNulty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George J. McNulty

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George J. McNulty Obituary
George J. McNulty of Marshfield, passed away on March 7, 2019, at the age of 71. He was the beloved husband of the late Maureen P. (Diauto) McNulty. George is survived by his stepdaughter, Barbara Crowley and her husband William; step-granddaughters, Angela and Katelyn and great-stepchildren, Sophia, Emma and Rylan. He was the brother of Marilyn Condon and her husband George of N. Easton (formerly of Randolph) and Judith and George Clancy of Kingston (formerly of Marshfield). He also leaves his beloved nieces and nephews, Kari, Kevin, Kelley and Brian. George was born in Jamaica Plain and moved to Randolph in 1955, where he spent most of his life. He was a graduate of Boston College High School and Northeastern University (B.A. Engineering). George retired from Verizon (formerly Nynex) after 30 years of service. He summered in Marshfield beginning in 1982 and became a permanent resident of the seaside town in 2002. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, Marshfield. Funeral procession from the funeral home on Saturday, March 23, at 9 a.m. for a "Celebration of Life" Mass at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Parish Church, 40 Canal Street, Marshfield. Burial will be private. Memorial donations can be made to the MSPCA-Angell, by mail to 350 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or online at MSPCA.org. For online guest book, driving directions and other helpful information, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
Download Now