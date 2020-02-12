|
George Mason Turner III, age 78, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Caldwell Hospice, Hudson, N.C. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Patricia (Lynch) Turner. In addition to his wife, George is survived by his children, Christopher Turner of East Boston, Dawn Turner and husband James Katzman of Lenoir, N.C., Timothy Turner and wife Lindsay of Raynham, Mass., and Jennifer Turner and fiance Mark Forest of Weymouth, Mass.; grandchildren, Alexander, Arianna, Dylan, Lucas, and George; sisters, Barbara, Jeanne, and Teri; and many nieces and nephews. He was born in Weymouth, Mass., to the late George Mason Turner II and Marie (MacFarlane) Turner. After attending Marshfield High School, George enjoyed many years as a carpenter, landscaper, and jack of all trades. George retired from Jack Conway Realty of Norwell, Mass., and moved to Hudson, N.C., with his wife in September 2008. He will always be remembered for being a hardworking provider for his family, and a man of few words; however his quirky sense of humor and his quickness to laugh will provide wonderful memories for all those who knew him. He was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather. George loved the outdoors, reading the newspaper, and always enjoyed his evening cup of tea with his cat at his side. A lifetime Catholic, George was an usher at Immaculate Conception in Weymouth, Mass., for decades, and more recently attended St. Francis of Assisi Church in Lenoir, N.C. A memorial Mass will be held in Massachusetts at a later date.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Feb. 12 to Feb. 19, 2020