MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
8:00 AM
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Theresa's Chapel
corner of Dwight Road and Elm Street
Humarock, MA
View Map
Gerald T. Ferrari Obituary
Gerald T. Ferrari, of Marshfield, passed away on August 21, 2019, at the age of 82. Beloved husband of the late Claire V. (Scanlon) Ferrari, he was the dear father of Patricia Palmer of Marshfield, Sandra Mottola and her fiance Mark Moneypenney of Pembroke, Mary Ferrari, Gerald Ferrari and his companion Doreen Rebello, Linda Nielsen, and Robert Ferrari and his partner Leo Narducci of Providence, R.I.; cherished grandfather of Jaclyn Johnson, Joshua Palmer, Jennifer and Joseph Mottola, Michael Nielsen, and the late Laura Lee Palmer; great-grandfather of Zachary, Benjamin, and Lucas Johnson, Breana Correia, Madalyn, Eleanor and Silas Mottola, Aiden Rebello and the late Trevor Nielsen; dear brother of Ronald, Bernard, Leonard, Richard and John Ferrari and Roberta Duross and the late Paul Ferrari. Gerald grew up in Cambridge, part of a large family with one sister and six brothers. He owned and operated several local diners in Cambridge and Somerville, with one appropiately named Seven Sons. Gerald was a lifetime member of the Marshfield Rod & Gun club and spent many Sundays after church at the club playing cribbage while his kids enjoyed the boating and fishing on the lake. Devoted husband to his wife Claire, they enjoyed many trips to Bahamas, Las Vegas and many gambling outings to local casinos. Gerald was most proud of his large family and was always ready to lend a helping hand. He also enjoyed taking care of St. Theresa's Chapel and could be seen every Sunday in the summer doing the collection at Mass. He will be missed deeply but live on in his family's hearts forever. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, in Marshfield. Funeral procession from the funeral home on Wednesday, August 28, at 8 a.m. for a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9 a.m. in St. Theresa's Chapel at the corner of Dwight Road and Elm Street in Humarock. Burial will be in the Couch Cemetery. For directions to the chapel, please visit www.saintchristines.org/directions2.htm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the South Shore VNA, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31, 2019
