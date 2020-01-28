|
Gertrude (Griffin) McDonough, of Kingston, passed away on January 25, 2020, at the age of 91. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph T. McDonough; loving mother of Joseph McDonough Jr. (Jodi) of Marshfield, Nancy McDonough (Bob Fernandes) of Marshfield, Cheryl Tirrell (Warren) of Texas, John McDonough (Susanne) of Plymouth, and the late Paul McDonough; cherished grandmother of Joseph III, Judy, Jason, Adam, Erin, Jasmine, Samantha; and great-grandchildren, Mary, Winnie, Penny, Lilly, and Hannah; dear sister of Dorothy Utz of Florida and the late Ronald and Leonard Griffin. Gert was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was born in Malden and spent many of her childhood summers in Marshfield. Gert and Joe moved their family to Marshfield in 1963, then later retired to Mashpee. Gert loved to sew and made many pieces of clothing and articles for their home. As a young adult, Gertrude graduated from Wilfred Academy certified in hairdressing and cosmetology, and worked for several years at a salon on Newbury Street in Boston. During her time in Mashpee, Gert was involved in a number of worthy causes within her community, including the Mashpee Police Departments Citizen Police Academy. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will conclude with a funeral service at 6 p.m.at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street (Rte. 139), in Marshfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the at . For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, 2020