Glenn T. Gregory, age 62 of Kingston, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Monday, October 12, 2020. Glenn was entirely devoted to his family and his greatest joys came from time spent with them. Glenn was the son of the late George and Helen Gregory (Johnston), of Norwell. He graduated from Norwell High School in 1975 where he excelled in basketball. He served in the Army as a medic and always remained a proud veteran. Glenn was an icon in the tile installation industry for over 30 years, an avid golfer and longtime member of Halifax Country Club, a lover of animals, a frequent traveler and adventure seeker, and a youth basketball coach for many years coaching his sons in Halifax and stepdaughters in Marshfield. Glenn is survived by his loving wife Heather L. Gregory; his sons Christopher J. Gregory and wife Alison of Kingston, Andrew D. Gregory of Kingston, Matthew T. Gregory and partner Ashley E. Bannon of Whitman; his step-daughters Julia C. DAllessandro and fianc Steven Norbury of Weymouth, and Laura V. DAllessandro of Hingham; his siblings Wayne G. Gregory and wife Esther of New Hampshire, Robin Gregory of Weymouth and Lauren B. Gregory of Norwell; and his adoring grandchildren Isabella, Eleanor, Grace, and a new baby Gregory due in just a few days, all of Kingston. Glenn is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday October 22nd from 4pm-7pm in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home in South Weymouth at 809 Main Street. All other services for Glenn shall be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Glenns name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.