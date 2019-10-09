Home

POWERED BY

Services
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria O'Grady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria G. O'Grady

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria G. O'Grady Obituary
Gloria G. (Gray) O'Grady, of Marshfield, passed away on October 8, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Patrick O'Grady and dear mother of Patrick O'Grady, Jr. and his wife Linda of Chelmsford, George O'Grady and his wife Linda of Bellingham, and the late Steven O'Grady; Gloria leaves a daughter-in-law, Susan, 6 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Gloria worked as a bookkeeper and was Treasurer of the Marshfield Historical Society. She enjoyed knitting, playing Bridge and Mahjong, and spending time with her family and friends. Visitation on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. will conclude with a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. Burial will be in the Winslow Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the , 20 Speen Street, Framingham MA 01701. For online guest book, driving directions, and other helpful links please visit the website at macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
Download Now