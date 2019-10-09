|
|
Gloria G. (Gray) O'Grady, of Marshfield, passed away on October 8, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Patrick O'Grady and dear mother of Patrick O'Grady, Jr. and his wife Linda of Chelmsford, George O'Grady and his wife Linda of Bellingham, and the late Steven O'Grady; Gloria leaves a daughter-in-law, Susan, 6 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Gloria worked as a bookkeeper and was Treasurer of the Marshfield Historical Society. She enjoyed knitting, playing Bridge and Mahjong, and spending time with her family and friends. Visitation on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. will conclude with a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. Burial will be in the Winslow Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the , 20 Speen Street, Framingham MA 01701. For online guest book, driving directions, and other helpful links please visit the website at macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019