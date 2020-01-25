Home

MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Family Church
601 Tremont Street
Duxbury, MA
View Map
Herbert F. Johnson Obituary
Herbert F. Johnson, of Duxbury, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Rose (Caparrotta) Johnson; loving father of Larry Johnson and his wife Cheryl of Plymouth, Ronald Johnson and his wife Cathy of Duxbury, Thomas Johnson of Duxbury, Chris Johnson and his wife Carlene of Marshfield, and Brian Johnson and Kelly O'Neil of Duxbury; cherished grandfather of Daniel, Brendan, Joseph, Martha, Nick, Alicia, Anthony, Cody, Kelly, Christopher, Colin, Kate, Mary, Jake, Emma, and great-grandchildren Avery, Ethan, Nevaeh, Giana, and CT; dear brother the late Thomas, James, Nancy, and Joseph. Herb grew up and was a lifetime resident of Duxbury. He dedicated his life to civil service. After enlisting in the National Guard he served in the Korean War and upon return he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. After retiring from the Marine Corps, he returned to Duxbury where he worked for the United States Postal Service and as a Duxbury Police Officer while raising five sons with his wife Rose. Herb was a member of the Duxbury American Legion Post 223 for over 60 years. He enjoyed socializing with family and friends and was always very proud of his grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. Funeral procession from the funeral home on Monday, January 27, at 10 a.m. for a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. in the Holy Family Church, 601 Tremont Street in Duxbury. Interment will be in the Mayflower Cemetery of Duxbury. Donations in Herbs memory can be made to Cops for Kids with Cancer, P.O. Box 850956, Braintree MA 02185. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Jan. 25 to Feb. 1, 2020
