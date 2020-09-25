Holly Soule Anderson passed away peacefully at home in Manchester, N.H., on Sunday, September 6, 2020, following a brief and valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Holly is survived by her partner, Tod Cohen of Manchester, N.H., her three daughters and their partners, Tiffany Soule Thiri (Mustapha Thiri) of Northfield, Mass., Noelle Soule Nichols (Michael Sauvageau, father of 3 including Finn) of York, ME, and Beth Soule McNulty (Jason McNulty) of Tubbercurry, Ireland, as well as her former husband, Peter Tyler Anderson of Marshfield, Mass. Holly had seven grandchildren, Gavin, Leilani, James, Tucker, Charlie, Holly-Anne and Rokaia. Holly was the beloved sister of Janet Clark (Wayne Clark) of Marshfield, Mass., and the loving aunt to many. Holly was born in February,1954, in South Weymouth, Mass. She was the daughter of Howard and Barbara Soule of Marshfield, Mass. She graduated from Marshfield High School and received her bachelor's degree in nursing from Simmons College. Holly dedicated her life to the care of others. A brilliant and compassionate nurse and manager, Holly spent forty years in the practice of medicine. Her patients adored her, and her colleagues knew they could turn to her for support, advice, and solace. She began her career at South Shore Hospital in Mass., and worked as a nurse and nurse manager in Weymouth and Boston, as well as in Sebring, Fla. When she lived in Florida, she also worked as a nurse for Holland America, a position that brought her to more than 60 countries over five years. She was happily retired at the time of her passing, and had ample time to pursue her many hobbies and passions, including puzzles, crosswords, crafting, cooking, baking, and hosting parties. Those who know Holly know that she had the ability to light up any room with her humor, joy, and ebullient spirit. Holly loved music and movement, including yoga, which she recently became certified to teach. An accomplished flautist, she sang with abandon and embodied the idea that one should dance like no one is watching, (occasionally to the chagrin of her teenage daughters). She will be remembered for the joy and care she brought to this world, through her work and her relationships with her loved ones. Her eye for beauty took many forms; from her meticulous hand-written letters, to beautiful holiday decorations and gardens that she lovingly designed and maintained, she taught her family how to celebrate life. Holly was devoted to her entire extended family. She loved spending time with her grandchildren in locales around the globe, though perhaps nowhere more than at Highland Lake in Washington, N.H. She treasured time swimming, boating, fishing, sailing and hiking with family and friends at this, her childhood home. Holly touched countless lives and will be sorely missed by her family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to causes that will save lives around the globe, https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/cancerresearch/
, www.partnersforworldhealth.org/
. In this Covid-19 environment, services and celebration will occur in the Summer of 2021.