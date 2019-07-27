|
Ian Kiadii Stewart, 67, of Rice Road, died Friday 7/19/19 at home. He was born in Robertsport, Liberia on October 6, 1951, the eldest son of Reed and Gail (Peterson) Stewart who were superintendent and principal at the Bromley Mission Episcopal Girls School. During his childhood he spent time in Duxbury, MA; Princeton, MA; Cos Cob, CT; Evanston, IL; Nairobi, Kenya; Holden, MA; and Martha's Vineyard. Ian was a graduate of Wachusett Regional High School, class of 1969, and the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, MA. His multi - faceted career ranged from carpentry to computer network security for the University of Massachusetts. Friends and family say that the word that comes first to mind when thinking about Ian is "kind." Ian was always interested in people he met, concerned about everyone's well-being, and proud of his family, especially his beloved wife Jennifer and their son Evan. He was attentive, protective, and gentle, and he focused on what was most important in life. His friends loved his dry sense of humor and love of puns. His many interests included astronomy, poetry, geology, music, Africa, tennis, boxing for health, the Patriots, the Red Sox, and reading. He loved being a father and husband, and treasured his extended family. He maintained many longtime friendships. Ian was preceded in death by his mother, Gail Peterson Stewart, and his twin sister, Jeneba Greig Allard. Ian is survived by his wife Jennifer and their son Evan; his father, Reed Stewart and his wife Virginia of Marshfield Hills, MA; siblings Karen Pettengill and her husband Sam of Greenfield, MA; Michael Stewart and his wife Stephanie of Scituate, MA; Lusia Stewart of Plymouth, MA; an extended family of many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a multitude of friends. The Memorial Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 3rd at THE ASA WATERS MANSION, 123 Elm Street, Millbury, Massachusetts 01527 In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dopa Fit: Parkinsons Movement Center at 15 College Highway, Unit C South Hampton, MA 01073. www.Dopafit.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from July 27 to Aug. 3, 2019