Jacquelyn Ann Biagini, (MacTaggart), of Marshfield, age 62, passed away on June 6, 2019. Jackie is survived by her husband Steven Biagini, her daughter Andrea Biagini and son-in-law Matthew Fallacara, her son Nicholas Biagini, her three brothers, Michael, Steven, and John, her many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws, and her granddaughter Lucia Fallacara. Jackie was the eldest of four siblings born to Margaret and John MacTaggart. She grew up in Summit, New Jersey and graduated from Summit High School in 1974 and from Rutgers University in 1978. Jackie moved to Massachusetts to work as a speech-language pathologist in Palmer Public Schools. During this time she met her future husband, Steven Biagini, a graduate student at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. They were married on December 19, 1981 at the Newman Catholic Center and spent three years in Germany, where Jackie taught at the American school on the Landstuhl Army Base and Steve played with the Air Force Band. After returning to the United States they ultimately settled in Marshfield, where they raised two children, Andrea and Nicholas. Jackie supported her family in all their creative, academic, and professional endeavors in any way she could, including serving as a member of the Marshfield High School Drama Club Backstage Boosters and as one of the high school music department's invaluable uniform moms. For three decades, Jackie was a speech-language pathologist in Holbrook and Duxbury Public Schools, where her students and colleagues benefited from her deep well of knowledge and compassion. She spent her last years in a very happy retirement, traveling, working in her garden, watching movies, reading, sitting on the beach, and spending time with her family and friends. Her keen emotional intelligence and unique sense of humor will be sorely missed. Visiting hours held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, Marshfield, MA. The funeral procession will depart the funeral home on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 9 a.m. to St. Christine's Parish Church, 1295 Main Street, Marshfield, where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the Couch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation, P.O. Box 824061, Philadelphia, PA, 19182-4061. For online guest book and driving directions please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from June 10 to June 17, 2019