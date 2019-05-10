Home

James Douglas (Jimmy) Platt passed away peacefully of complications from pneumonia at the West Roxbury VA Hospital on April 26, 2019 at the age of 68. He was the beloved son of the late Calvin and Mabel (Heitman) Platt and brother of Norman Platt and his wife Loretta of Marshfield, Calvin Platt of Florida, Nancy Hansen of New York, Joyce Throop and her husband Robert of North Carolina, and Eileen Vidal of New York. Jimmy also leaves many nieces, nephews, and friends. Jimmy grew up in Monsey, NY and was a 1968 graduate of Spring Valley High School. He was an outstanding athlete and played second base for the Spring Valley Kiwanis Baseball team, winning the 1964 NY State Championship. Jimmy attended Rockland County Community College where he was a member of the Varsity Wrestling Team. In 1970 at the age of 19, Jimmy enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Polk, LA where he suffered a severe head injury during infantry training in preparation for service in Vietnam. As a result, he received an honorable discharge and became a Disabled American Veteran. As a young man, Jimmy was a professional drummer in a rock band, was training to be a jockey in Lexington, KY, and worked with the race horses at the Aqueduct Racetrack in New York. He loved riding the thoroughbred horses, rock and roll music, and making people laugh. He will be sorely missed by his friends and family. Funeral services are private.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from May 10 to May 17, 2019
