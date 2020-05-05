|
James F. Mullen of Marshfield passed away on May 2, 2020, at age 96. He was born to Charles and Josephine (Burgess) Mullen of West Newton. After graduating from Newton High School, his college career was interrupted by World War II. Jim enlisted in to the Army Air Corp and served as Staff Sergeant and tailgunner in a B-17 bomber with missions from Tunisia and Italy in to the Axis countries, including refueling stops in the Ukraine. He received a Citation for Valor, having completed 50 combat missions. These missions included a highly hazardous though very successful mission through particularly intense and accurate flak to an Austrian Messerschmidt fighter-plane factory, for which he received a Presidential Unit Citiation. He also flew multiple missions to the Ploesti Oil Fields in Romania before rotating home for retraining. After returning home, Jim attended Northeastern University and worked several jobs such as lobstering and crop-dusting cranberry bogs. He then joined a local land surveying and civil engineering firm and, at this time, married his dear Nancy and began a family. He continued to enjoy aviation, co-owning planes with well-known local characters. Jim later went on to serve as Town Engineer of Marshfield until his retirement, then remained a consulting engineer for the town many more years until his 80th birthday. Afterward, he continued to be active working in his yard, cutting firewood, and clearing snow well in to his 90s. Jim also served on the Marshfield Historical Commission and was a longtime member of the Marshfield American Legion. Jim was predeceased by his beloved wife of 53 years, Nancy. He leaves behind daughter Jennifer of Marshfield, son James and his wife Jamie Rodgers and grandchildren Lauren and Austin of Scarborough, Maine, as well as son Charles and his wife Natalie Norris and grandchildren Liam, Caleb, and Tahlia, of South Bristol, Maine. Jim also leaves a sister, Joan Terra, of West Newton and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks for the fine care of the staff of Bridges by Epoch and Beacon Hospice. Burial with military honors will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans, on line at dav.org. For online guest book and other helpful information, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
