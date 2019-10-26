|
James P. Carvalho, of Marshfield, passed away on October 22, 2019, at the age of 69. He was the beloved husband of Janet (O'Connor) Carvalho; loving father of Kristin Davis of Rockland, Janet Johnson (Michael) of Abington, Andrea (Marini) Walker (Mark) of Whitman, Susan (Marini) Parastatides (Jimmylee) of Rockland, and James Carvalho (Bianca Medina) of New Jersey; cherished grandfather of Marissa, Michael, James, Jackson, Olivia, Calleigh, Nathan, and Beckham; dear brother of John and Jeffrey Carvalho. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. James was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He will be dearly missed. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a memorial service at 6:15 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street (Rte. 139), in Marshfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest Street, Boston MA 02135. For online guest book and driving directions please visit our web site, macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, 2019