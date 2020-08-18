1/1
James T. Kelly
James T. Kelly of Marshfield and Naples, Florida, passed away on July 3, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Marguerite L. Kelly; loving father of Gerard Kelly (Coleen) of Plymouth, James Kelly of Plymouth, Maureen "Rene" Foley (Michael) of Marshfield, Patricia Damon of Plymouth, Carolynn Kelly of Marshfield, and the late Michael Kelly. Son of the late James L. and Mary A. Kelly and brother of Rosemary Kelly of Naples, Florida, he is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A member of Teamsters Local Chapter 653, James retired after 42 years with Burke Distributors in Randolph. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. Ann by the Sea Parish Church, 591 Ocean Street in Marshfield. Burial will be in the Couch Cemetery. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, 2020.
