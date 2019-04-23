|
Jason D. Roderick, 41, of Marshfield, beloved son of David E. and Patricia A. (Nardone) Roderick, passed on April 8, 2019. He leaves his fiance, Hannah Buckley; children, Lillian, Julianna, Alexa, and soon to be born Jarrod; his sister, Erika (Roderick) Massa, her husband Bryan, and their children, Patricia, Bryan Jr., Gian, and Cora Massa. Jason will be remembered for his great love of the ocean. A memorial service and reception will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Marshfield Elks Hall, 1321 Ocean Street in Marshfield. Donations in Jason's memory can be made to the North and South River Watershed Association by visiting the web site NSRWA.org. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2019