Jean Tillie (Westberg) Nightingale, of Marshfield, passed away on June 14, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Gordon T. Nightingale; loving mother of Steven Nightingale and his wife Jane of Maryland, and the late Mark Nightingale; dear grandmother of Christina, Michael, Elizabeth, Angela, and great-grandmother of Brianna, Billy, Alyssa, Ashley, Ryan and Sam. Jean also leaves a sister in-law, Bobbin Lanciani. Tillie was an avid reader and also enjoyed gardening and traveling. She treasured her extensive collection of paperweights which she acquired in her travels, but Tillie enjoyed nothing more than spending time with family and visits from her many friends. In keeping with Tillie's wishes, funeral services and burial will be private. Donations in memory of Jean T. Nightingale can be made to Beacon Hospice Care, and Amedisys Company, by mail to 32 Resnick Road, Suite 3, Plymouth, MA 02360. For online guest book and other helpful information please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.
June 22, 2020
It was such a pleasure to know Tillie and care for her while she was at VPG. Her determination and spunk were admired by many! May she Rest In Peace. Thinking of her devoted family as you mourn the void she leaves in your lives .
Jennifer Rohnstock
Friend
