John A. Roos of Marshfield passed away on December 3, 2019, at the age of 84. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie (Collins) Roos and father of the late Robert, Paul, Michael, and Patricia Roos, John leaves a daughter, Lynn Susan Swetland (Craig) of North Carolina; a sister, Janet Weisenberger of Mattapan; and many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Arthur W. and Edith (McAuliffe) Roos, John was also predeceased by a brother, Arthur, and sisters, Carol and Ruth. John was a retired truck driver and member of the Teamster's Local 25 Union. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1958. An hour of visititation on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, in Marshfield, will conclude with a funeral procession to St. Christine Parish Church, 1295 Main Street, in Marshfield, for a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial with military funeral honors will be in the Couch Cemetery. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Dec. 7 to Dec. 14, 2019