John Foley Cotter, of Green Harbor, lost a good son on April 22, 2019, 90 years young, was a veteran and sailor, tinker and traveler and long tale teller to all who would listen. Born in 1928 in Dedham, John was the youngest of 2 sons. Predeceased by older brother James W. Cotter (passed 2005) and mother Alice Foley Cotter (1999) and father William Cotter (1965). Survived by niece Elizabeth Cotter Atwood of Bishopville, Md. and her husband John Atwood; nephew Gregory John Cotter of Ocean City, Md.; great-nieces Bernadette Atwood of Bishopville, Md. and Katherine Cotter Atwood of San Marcos, Texas; cousin Tom Brown of Watertown, N.Y. and his wife Pat Brown. John was in the first graduating class of Stonehill College and then went on to work for the government as a systems compliance engineer. Retiring in 1994, John tore down the family cottage on 75 Canal Street and undertook the task of being lead contractor on the build of the existing house. A life long bachelor, John would spend many a winter's day skiing in the Swiss Alps or Colorado Rockies. His summer love was his sailboat,"The Escape", a labor of love that committed him to endless hours of restoration and nautical passages. John had a passion for life and a lighthearted way of living his days. He loved his crossword puzzles, lobster and the occasional spirit or two. John's nieces and nephews loved him. Rest in Peace Uncle John - Fair winds and following seas. In lieu of flowers, please remit donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital. A committal service with military honors will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne on Wednesday, May 22, at 1 p.m. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from May 3 to May 10, 2019