John E. "Uncle" Broadly, 84, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at South Shore Hospital, due to complications from COVID-19. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Kathleen. He leaves behind his son, Daniel Broadley, and his daughter, Gabriele Sommers of Texas. He was also stepfather to Kerry, Paul, and John Bennett and grandfather to their children and grandchildren. He leaves behind his Davis nieces and nephews and their spouses; Edward and Mike Sparhawk, Joseph, Frank and Diane, William and Eileen, Catherine Lloyd, Mark and Melissa, Dianne, and Patricia and many other nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Boston, he joined the Air Force in 1952 at the age of 17. He earned the rank of Tech Sergeant and was a veteran of the Korean War. Uncle served in the Air Force for twenty years retiring in 1972 and was extremely proud and humbled by the experience. He was honored to march with the American Legion in many parades including the Humarock Horribles Parade. The greatest joy in Uncles life was the relationship he shared with his wife, Kathleen, for forty years. Having met in 1973 in Dallas while he was working as a representative of a biomedical instrument company and she was visiting family. There has never been a more devoted husband than Uncle was to Auntie. Throughout her long illness, Uncle was a steadfast and devoted caregiver. His family is comforted knowing they are together again. Uncle loved his days at the Marshfield Yacht Club and had many friends with whom he would share a laugh and a great story. His infectious smile and the twinkle in his eye made everyone instantly feel connected and comfortable with him. He was not only called "Uncle" by his nieces and nephews but by an entire generation of Humarock locals. He will be sorely missed by many. Services will take place at a later date. For online guest book, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2020