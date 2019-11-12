|
John Franklin "Jack" Richardson, Jr. passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019 at the age of 95 surrounded by family. He was born and raised in Redlands, California to parents John and Caroline (Watling) Richardson. Jack graduated from Redlands High School in 1942. His college studies were interrupted by World War II when he enlisted in November of 1942. Jack served in the U.S. Army in Germany and was honorably discharged in 1946, returning to Oregon State College to earn a bachelor's degree in engineering in 1949. Jack received a masters degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University, was recruited by the Hawaiian Electric Company, and took a chance on the adventure, moving to the "territory" of Hawaii in 1950. The job turned into a life-long career and he spent 42 years working for the company. Jack was a pioneer in the development of renewable energy sources in the 1980s, building first-generation wind turbines and conducting geothermal energy research. He retired in 1992 as Director of Systems Planning having led numerous projects and mentored many younger engineers. Jack met Jacqueline "Jackie" Watson, a beautiful nurse at the Straub Clinic from New Jersey, on a blind date in 1955. They fell in love, married, and set up a household in an apartment in Waikiki. They later moved to a brand-new home in the Kaiser development of Hawaii Kai and raised four children. He was a committed family man; leading Boy and Girl Scout troops, attending countless soccer games and dance performances, and throwing endless baseballs in the backyard well into his 50s. Jack was a member of Holy Nativity Church, the Honolulu Elks, and the Aloha Shriners. In retirement, he and Jackie traveled the world and took trips to the mainland to visit their children and grandchildren. He was also a regular volunteer at the Shriners Hospital and served on the hospital's Board of Governors. In 2011, he and Jackie moved to Marshfield, Mass. to be near family and he dedicated his time to taking care of her until her death in 2012. Intelligent, disciplined, devoted, and a true gentleman are words to describe our dear father, grandfather and friend. He is survived by his children Mark Richardson of Whitsett, N.C., Claudia Seaver (David) of Eaton, Colo., John F. Richardson, III (Kathy) of Seattle, WA and Jill OBrien (Tom) of Marshfield, MA, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. A memorial celebration will be held on November 23, at 3 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Marshfield, MA. He will be laid to rest in Redlands, CA. In lieu of flowers and in celebration of Jack's life, please consider a donation to the Shriners Hospital - Honolulu or the Trinity Episcopal Church - Marshfield.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2019