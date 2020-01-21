|
John T. Sidauskas of Marshfield passed away on January 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Kathleen (Morris) Sidlauskas and father of Jonathan A. Sidlauskas and Emily A. Sidlauskas, all of Marshfield; dear brother of William Sidlauskas and his wife Trudi of Florida, Robert Sidlauskas and his wife Wendy of Raynham, Denise Kelly and her husband Robert of Middleborough, Richard Sidlauskas and his wife Amy of Bridgewater, and the late Mary P. Pupalaikis. Son of the late William and Alice (Dunskas) Sidlauskas, John also leaves many nieces, nephews, and friends. Johnny was a person who loved to be out and about in the Marshfield Community, talking to everyone he saw, always ready to meet a new friend or make someone laugh with his corny jokes! He was a proud dad who enjoyed taking Jonathan to different places that Jonathan loves, such as for a bike ride, the beach, or to the high school's football and basketball games. He could bring Jonathan to the games and also have the enjoyment of seeing Emily and her cheer team, cheering at the games. He was a staunch and vocal supporter of Emily and her team at their cheer competitions; you'd know he was there because of his whistles, loud and proud! Johnny was a strong supporter of the Boston Higashi School, which has made such a positive impact on Jonathan's coming so far in life and now as a young adult. In life, Johnny tried to enjoy the small and simple things like beach, beer, people, Chinese food with a Mai Tai, and just having a good time! He loved and was very much loved by family and friends who take comfort in knowing he is with God in Heaven. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. On Saturday, January 25, 2020, a final viewing will be held at 9:00 a.m. A Funeral Mass will follow and be held at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Parish Church, 40 Canal Street in Marshfield. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Boston Higashi School, by mail to Attn: Development Office, 800 North Main Street, Randolph, MA, 02368. Please indicate that the purpose of your gift is for the Sidlauskas memorial. For online guest book, driving directions and other helpful links, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome. com
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Jan. 21 to Jan. 28, 2020