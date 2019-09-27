|
|
John W. Hardman, of Marshfield, passed away on September 24, 2019, at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Emily M. (Harrington) Hardman, John leaves his children, John F. Hardman of La., Elizabeth Hardman, Kathleen Hardman and Jeanne Hardman, all of Marshfield; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, George Hardman. Born in Humbolt, Kan., to the late George W. and Alle Viola (Curl) Hardman, John joined the Navy during World War II and served through the Korean conflict, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer. John also worked at the Quincy Shipyard and remained active in the military organizations the Fleet Reserve Association and the Retired Armed Forces Association. Visiting hours will be held at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield, on Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. Burial with military honors will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a veteran's . For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4, 2019