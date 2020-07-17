Joseph F. Keif, of Marshfield, passed away on July 14, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved father of Joseph Keif and his wife Phyllis of Holbrook, Greg Keif of Bourne, and Christopher Keif and his wife Paula of Marshfield; cherished grandfather of Zachary, Gavin, Joshua, Rachel, Daniel, and Michael; loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. Joe grew up in Dorchester prior to moving to Marshfield where he and his former wife Barbara Jillson raised their 3 children. He served in the Army during the Korean War and was a member of the 82nd Airborne. Joe joined the Boston Fire Dept in 1969 and served for 30 years. He also had a side flooring business. Joe was an avid golfer and a member of the Plymouth Country Club for 20 years. In his later years, he would spend the winter months in Florida where he relished the sunshine and endless days of playing golf. Spending time with family and friends is what Joe enjoyed most. His infectious smile and laugh was heart-warming to all that had the pleasure of his company. Joe loved the ocean and to fish in the Cape Cod Canal with his boys and grandchildren. He was most proud of his 3 boys, his Dorchester roots and having a long career as a Boston Firefighter. Joe was big fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Visiting hours on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m., will conclude with a Funeral Service at 3:30 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean St. in Marshfield. Burial with Military Honors will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, on Wednesday, July 22 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Boston Fire Dept Relief Fund, 115 Southampton Street, Boston, MA 02118. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com
