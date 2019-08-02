|
Joseph S. Conroy, Jr. passed away July 24, 2019 at the age of 68. He was surrounded by his best buddies, Kevin Baker and Chris Coon. Joe, known to his friends as The Pirate, enjoyed boating and being on the water every chance he got. His guitar was never far away. He will be missed by his three sisters, Mary Lou and Husband Richard Kane of Jensen Beach, Fl, Judith Buffum of Stuart,Fl. and Kelley and Husband Chris Wile of N.H. Also survived by one niece and four nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Mary and George Whorf. Private services will be held at a later date. Wishing you Fair Winds and Following Seas. RIP Pirate 42'08'10N 70'41'26W
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2019