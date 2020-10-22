1/1
Judith K. Lally
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith K. (Tedeschi) Lally, of Green Harbor, Marshfield and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on October 19, 2020, at the age of 77. Beloved wife of Robert W. Lally; loving mother of Michelle Lally-O'Grady of Milton, Jennifer Lally-Kent (husband Jeff) of Norwell, Robert W. Lally, Jr. (wife Maureen) of Wellesley, Douglas Brian Lally (wife Martha) of Marion, and Gregory Adam Lally (wife Kathryn) of Norwell; cherished grandmother of Michael, Madeline, and Bobby O'Grady, Alicia (Barry) King, Callahan, Kenzie, Parker, Addison, and Bailey Kent, Robert W. Lally, III, Toni, Damon, and Joe Lally, Sean, Rosemary, David, Andrew, and Johnnie Lally, Caroline, Teddy, Ryan, and Tommy Lally, and great-grandchildren Barry and Stella King; dear sister of Ralph and Kathy Tedeschi, Kevin Tedeschi, Brian and Kate Tedeschi, Timothy Tedeschi, and Terrance and Sheila Tedeschi, and sisters in-law Margaret Flaherty and Cecilia (Albert) Mayo. Judith is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Judith grew up in Rockland and graduated from Fontbonne Academy in Milton and Marymount College. Graciously humble and kind, she embraced every person she met with genuine kindness and love. Judith devoted herself to her faith, friends, and most of all her family. She enthusiastically cherished every moment, living life to its fullest. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St. Cecilia Congregation, c/o Advancement Office, 801 Dominican Drive, Nashville, TN, 37228-1909. Funeral services will be private. For online guest book and other helpful information, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved