1/1
June V. Teeter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June V. (Cole) Teeter, age 96 of Marshfield, formerly of Brockton and Gilford NH, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on July 30, 2020. Loving wife of Osborne C. Teeter who predeceased her in 1992, June was the dear mother of Norma Frasca of Marshfield, Nancy Buchawski and her husband Tom of Kingston, Laurie Champagne and her husband Richard of Gilford, NH, Paul Teeter and his wife Kathryn of Pembroke, Robert Teeter and his wife Kelly of Belmont, NH, and the late Stephen Teeter of San Antonio, TX. She was the cherished grandmother of Stephanie, Joseph, Ryan, Derek, Matthew, Erika and Jesse, and great-grandmother of Natalie, Aubrey, Isabella, Maxwell, and Logan. Proud mother, Grandmother, and great-grandmother, June was happiest when she was spending time with her children and volunteering at Genesis in Laconia for many years and also at Marshfield Council of Aging for 10 years. June was a kind, giving, loving woman who will be sorely missed by all who were blessed enough to know her. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. and will conclude with a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. In lieu of flowers, donations in Junes memory can be made to the Marshfield Senior Center. For online guest book, driving directions and other helpful information please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Aug. 1 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved