Karen Elizabeth (Petrie) Manganaro of Marshfield departed peacefully at home in her sleep on August 15, 2020, at the age of 74. Karen was born to Rita and Patrick Petrie in Boston, a middle child of seven siblings. She was raised in Boston and then moved to the South Shore to raise her family in Marshfield, where she has lived for over 50 years. Karen loved nature. There wasn't a flower or bird origin she didn't know or an animal she wasn't eager to help. Her most favorite days were spent on the beach or in the garden. No matter the season, she could be found creating beautiful landscapes. She loved her hummingbirds who faithfully came to her yard each year. She was an artist, who could often be found doodling or painting on her front porch. She loved to shop with her sister Rita, browsing aisles for hours and hours looking for great bargains. Her morning coffee chats with her brother Bobby and sisters Snooky and Judy were the fodder of her daily life. Karen was employed at local florists in Marshfield, Scituate, Plymouth, Duxbury and Boston for over two decades before she and a colleague launched K&K Designs, focusing on exceptional weddings and special events. After her career as a floral designer, she shifted her focus to helping her daughters raise their children, constantly swooning over the many adventures she had with her grandchildren. Karen had a natural ability to spark magic with young children, which she turned into a second career. Becoming teacher certified in her late fifties, Karen taught at Pilgrim Child Care & Preschool in Duxbury, where she was known as "Miss Karen" and where children always knew they would be greeted with a warm hug and smile. Karen was an interior design hobbyist, making every space feel like a place to be "at home". The memory of her as "Mom" and "Mam-ma" will always be treasured by her four daughters and sons-in-law, Pamela (Manganaro) Erickson and Jeffrey Erickson of Milton, Jacqui (Manganaro) Yoke and Gregory Yoke of Norwood, Karen (Manganaro) Sillari and Charles Sillari of Kingston, and Michelle (Manganaro) Kelly and Richard Kelly of Plymouth. Karen's most joyful moments in life were when she was hearing from and about her ten grandchildren (in order of their birth as she would always refer to them), Joshua Stratton, Brentyn Stratton, Olivia Erickson, Audrey Erickson, Gianna Sillari, Gabriella Sillari, Salvatore Sillari, Nathaniel Stratton, Matthew Yoke, and Francesca Sillari, as well as her new step-grandchildren, Meredith, Eryn, McKenzi and Julia Kelly. Karen is also survived by her siblings Patricia "Snooky" Gaeta of Eastham, Robert Petrie of Hingham, Judith Petrie of Hingham, Janet Petrie of Pembroke, and brother-in-law Edward Marmaud of Plymouth; along with many nieces and nephews who she thought of with great fondness. She was predeceased by her brother Richard Petrie and sister Rita Marmaud. Her four daughters wish to extend gratitude to all those who knew, worked with, and enjoyed Karen - she was a loving grandmother and mother, sister and daughter. She had a good sense of humor and was a passionate and compassionate person. She will be very missed. A funeral Mass will be celebrated this Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Parish Church, 40 Canal Street in Marshfield. Interment will be in the Old North Cemetery in Weymouth. Please note that face masks are required in the church. Those wishing to listen to the Mass without entering the church can do so by parking in the church parking lot and tuning their car radio to 96.7. In lieu of flowers, donations in Karen's memory can be made to the Marshfield Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 52, Marshfield MA 02050 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38005.
.