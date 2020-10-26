Karen L. Hatch, age 78, of Marshfield, passed away October 24, 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by family and friends. Karen was born and raised in Marshfield and is the daughter of the late Patricia Tucker and Louis Hazard. She was a graduate of Marshfield High School, Class of 1960. She was predeceased by her longtime partner, the late Roger Ames of Marshfield. She is survived by her daughter, Laurie K. Allen and (husband) Mark Allen of Raynham, daughter, Sheryl L. Fowler of Hanover, and son Daniel E. Hatch Jr. and (wife) Austin Hatch of Englewood, FL; her sisters, Gail Hazard, Brenda Day and the late Deborah Day; and grandchildren, Justin W. Allen, Daniel E. Hatch, III, Darian Allen, and Amanda Frankeberger and (husband) Mike Frankeberger. Karen was social, creative and ambitious, liked gardening and traveling. She and Roger could be found most Friday nights at the "Boat Club" socializing with their many friends. Karen's family wishes to offer their many thanks to the staff at Cranberry Hospice, Plymouth, for their wonderful care and compassion. Remembrances may be made to Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
), and Breastcancer.org
. Services will be held privately.