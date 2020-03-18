|
Kelli L. Rae, 50, of Marshfield died peacefully on March 15, 2020, from hypertension. Kelli was the beloved daughter of Robert Rae of Bridgewater and the late Janet (Cosindas) Rowbottom. She was a proud graduate of Bridgewater-Raynham High School, Class of 1987, where she played track and field . After her children were born, she attended Quincy College of Nursing where she earned her associate's degree in nursing and worked for many years as a LPN at South Shore Skin Center. Kelli was always "super mom" to her kids and always enjoyed their company. She was funny, witty, sarcastic, and spry yet caring, loving, and devoted. Anyone who knew her knew how easy she was to talk to. Being around her family made her happier than anything else in the world. She reunited with her childhood friend Rich who she was currently engaged to. They loved to be together, enjoying Sunday dinners with family, or walking with their dog Bella. Kelli was the loving mother of Alexa R. Nasr, Jonathan K. Nasr, and Matthew C. Nasr, all of Kingston; fiance of Rich L. Howlett of Marshfield; daughter of Robert E. Rae and his companion Catherine T. Hellige of Bridgewater; and sister of Sean C. Rae and his wife Anna of Raynham; proud "Aunt" of Nicholas. Due to the corona virus outbreak, all services will be held privately. All will be invited to a celebration of life for Kelli this summer, please check back with family or funeral home. Donations may be sent to St. Judes, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from Mar. 18 to Mar. 25, 2020