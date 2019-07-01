|
Kenneth Rand, a life-long resident of Marshfield, passed away on June 28, 2019 at the age of 83 after years of living with Parkinson's and Alzheimers. His passing was peaceful with his family by his side. Son of the late Ellis and Janet Rand; husband of Maureen (Meagher) Rand; devoted father of Diana "Dee" Doheny and her husband Michael of New London, N.H., David Rand and his wife DeAnne of Anchorage, Alaska, and Kyle Rand and his wife Carissa of Marshfield; loving grandfather of Margaret, Catherine, and Jonathan Doheny, Nolan and Evan Rand, and Molly and Will Rand; dear brother of Nancy Parent and her late husband Dick of Michigan. Ken was a graduate of Marshfield High School and the University of Maine. For many years he was the owner and operator of Rand Handy Oil Company and Shore Pools of Marshfield. Ken also served the Town of Marshfield in various roles in youth sports, local organizations and committees. Most notably, he was a volunteer firefighter in the Marshfield Fire Department where he responded to calls for over 35 years. Ken enjoyed many years as a member of the Marshfield Country Club. He was also an avid skier who enjoyed years of great winters with family and friends in New London, N.H. Ken was very proud of the town of Marshfield, where he lived and worked for all of his life. In lieu of flowers, and in the spirit of keeping it local, donations in Ken's memory can be made to the Marshfield Boys and Girls Club, 37 Proprietors Drive, Marshfield MA 02050, or by visiting their website marshfieldbgc.com. Memorial services will be held at a later date. For online guest book, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marshfield Mariner from July 1 to July 8, 2019